In football as in the stock market, CNBC's Jim Cramer often finds it helpful to look at the "power rankings" — the dynamic, to-the-minute listings of the best performers.

"Like football, the standings at the moment might be obscuring some real staying power that you'll only notice after doing a deeper dive," he said on Monday. "Now that the third quarter's in the bag, I'll be rolling out the Cramer Power Rankings for the rest of the year, sector by sector."

The "Mad Money" host started with the communication services sector. Late last year, index operators S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI decided to meld the telecommunications sector and the media group, creating an industry classification known as "communication services."

The new stock group accounts for 10 percent of the S&P 500 and ranges from telecom to TV to online properties. High-profile names like Twenty-First Century Fox and Facebook make up the hodgepodge sector, so Cramer found no better place to start his power rankings.