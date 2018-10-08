Here are all the gadgets Google is expected to announce at its big event Tuesday

Google is hosting a press event Tuesday in New York, where the company will likely announce its next-generation Pixel- branded devices, including a new smartphone. Here's what you can expect Google to talk about at the 11 a.m. ET event.
Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones
Google is almost certainly going to announce two new smartphones, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL, which will succeed last year's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Over the weekend, Engadget discovered a Pixel 3 XL for sale in China, and found that it seems to have a lot of the same hardware as most recent Android phones, including Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor. It also runs Google's new Android 9.0 Pie software. Google might have new software features to talk about on Tuesday, however, and we still don't know the price of the phone or if Google has new carrier partners lined up.
Google Pixel Slate tablet
Google is also expected to announce its first ChromeOS tablet. ChromeOS is the software that powers low-cost Chromebook computers, but so far only two companies — Acer and HP — have sold tablets that run the operating system. A site named MySmartPrice leaked images of the so-called Pixel Slate over the weekend, and it appears to operate similarly to an iPad Pro. You can use it in tablet mode when you want to, but you can also plug it into a keyboard if you need to type longer documents. It also appears to support a stylus. Last year's Pixelbook (pictured above) started at $999, so Google could cater to a broader audience with a lower price this year.
Smart display
Google's partners, including Lenovo, already sell so-called Google smart displays. The devices use Google Assistant and work like Amazon's Echo Show, providing information about your commute, recipes, the weather and more all on a touchscreen interface. Google hasn't announced its own smart display, but another leak from MySmartPrice suggests Google will unveil a 7-inch Home Hub on Tuesday.
More
There's room for Google to talk about more products, but we don't know what they might be. Remember: Google is now competing in the home against Amazon, Apple and Facebook. Amazon recently announced more than 15 smart products during a press event in Seattle. Facebook announced its first smart speaker, the Portal, on Monday. And Apple started selling its HomePod smart speaker earlier this year.
Last year, Google launched its PixelBuds, which weren't very good, so it could have a successor for them. Also, Google recently absorbed its sister company Nest, the smart home company that makes gadgets like security cameras and connected thermostats, and put it into the same hardware division that makes all its other gadgets. It's possible Google will use this event to announce new Nest products. Finally, Google could introduce a new Google Home speaker — one without a display — to succeed the original Google Home, which hasn't been updated in two years.