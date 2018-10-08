Here are all the gadgets Google is expected to announce at its big event Tuesday

There's room for Google to talk about more products, but we don't know what they might be. Remember: Google is now competing in the home against Amazon, Apple and Facebook. Amazon recently announced more than 15 smart products during a press event in Seattle. Facebook announced its first smart speaker, the Portal, on Monday. And Apple started selling its HomePod smart speaker earlier this year.

Last year, Google launched its PixelBuds, which weren't very good, so it could have a successor for them. Also, Google recently absorbed its sister company Nest, the smart home company that makes gadgets like security cameras and connected thermostats, and put it into the same hardware division that makes all its other gadgets. It's possible Google will use this event to announce new Nest products. Finally, Google could introduce a new Google Home speaker — one without a display — to succeed the original Google Home, which hasn't been updated in two years.