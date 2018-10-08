Google did not disclose security breach because it feared regulation, report says

Google did not disclose a security breach to its Google+ social network because it feared regulation, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing documents and people briefed on the incident.

A software glitch gave outside developers potential access to the private profile data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ users between 2015 and March 2018, the report says. Alphabet allegedly didn't disclose the issue when it was first discovered to avoid reputational damage and regulatory scrutiny.

In response, the company plans to shut down all consumer functionality of Google+, sources tell the Wall Street Journal.

Alphabet didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.



This story is developing. Please check back for updates.