Better flight data should mean less fuel is needed for commercial passenger planes, according to the U.S. firm, Honeywell.

Those involved in flight planning and dispatching a plane decide how much fuel is needed for an aircraft's trip, but before take-off the pilot has the option to load between 5 to 10 percent of contingency.

Honeywell has said that amount usually involves little formal calculation and could result in unnecessary amounts of fuel being burned at an additional financial and environmental cost.

"It is important to note that it takes 3-4 kilos of fuel, for each flight hour, to carry 100 kilos. So, when aircraft are flying with excess weight of fuel they have a carriage penalty that they are paying," said Honeywell Aerospace Senior Product Marketing manager, Julie Vasquez, in a telephone interview with CNBC last week.

Honeywell has built a data analytics tool for airlines and pilots to help better calculate the amount of fuel a plane needs to carry. It has claimed that the "cleaned up" data from historical flights can help pilots better consider the effect of weather conditions, time of day, holding patterns at destination airports, or even route shortcuts.

Flights often get delayed leaving an airport gate, forcing pilots to open the throttle in the air to make up for lost time. As that wastes fuel, Vasquez said a better solution is to inform pilots of fuel-saving shortcuts on a route that have typically been granted by air traffic controllers.

"Airlines have known waypoints along the route that are kind of like join the dots for a flight plan. But what happens is once the pilots are in the air they can call and get approvals to get shortcuts," Vasquez explained.