For all you wannabe Powerball or Mega Million winners, there are more than 750 million reasons you can keep daydreaming about hitting pay dirt.

After no one picked all the winning numbers for the country's two largest lotteries over the weekend, the combined total up for grabs in jackpot money is a whopping $752 million. The next drawing for the $470 million Mega Millions haul is Tuesday night; for Powerball's $282 million top prize, Wednesday night.

If you're lucky enough to hit the jackpot in either game, you should take a deep breath and resist the urge to tell the world about your exciting news, experts say.