Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, Edwards Lifesciences and more

Elon Musk speaks on stage during the Westworld Featured Session during SXSW at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2018 in Austin, Texas.
FilmMagic | HBO | Getty Images
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Tesla shares rose 1 percent in after-hours trading after investment firm Macquarie gave the automaker an 'outperform' rating and a price target of $430. Tesla shares closed at $250.56 on Monday.

Edwards Lifesciences stock rose 1 percent in the extended session after announcing the start of an 1,000-patient clinical trial to study its transcatheter valve technology. The device is intended for patients at high risk of open-heart surgery.

Affimed shares plunged more than 23 percent in after-hours trading following news that the company is suspending the clinical study of its AFM11 cancer drug after one patient died during the phase 1 study. Two other patients suffered from "life-threatening events," the company said in a statement. All three patients were taking the highest dosage of AFM11 during the study.

