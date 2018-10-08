VISIT CNBC.COM

Get To Work: With Suzy Welch

Get To Work: With Suzy Welch

Suzy Welch: This is the big secret no one ever tells you about quitting your job

Suzy Welch: The big secret no one ever tells you about quitting
Suzy Welch: The big secret no one ever tells you about quitting   

Thinking about quitting your job but can't quite commit? Most employees have found themselves in this position at some point. Maybe if you put in just a little more time you'll finally get that raise or promotion. Still, you wonder what new challenges and opportunities could be waiting for you at another company.

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says there's one secret about quitting that no one ever tells you, and if you've been bouncing back and forth for months, wondering whether you should stay or if it's time to go, "it just might help you make your decision today."

"About six weeks after you quit, if not sooner, you're going to realize that you waited about six months too long to walk out the door," Welch tells CNBC Make It. You'll realize that all your reasons for hesitating were unfounded. "Your life is going to go on — only better."

CNBC Contributor Suzy Welch 
CNBC Contributor Suzy Welch 

Welch says that while the realization that you waited too long might not hit everyone like a lightening bolt, in her experience, it does roughly 90 percent of the time. "That next job you thought might not happen? It does," she says. "Your former coworkers hating you? They don't. The company collapsing without you? It won't."

Chances are, if you're spending that much time contemplating what might happen if you leave your job, you're no longer truly engaged with it, and you have a clear indication of what you should do. "If you're thinking about quitting all the time," says Welch, "you already know what you need to know. It's time for you to go find a better fit, face exciting challenges and grow in new ways."

The decision to quit your job is one that carries big consequences, of course. "There's money to worry about," says Welch, "and your resume, and your reputation." But, she emphasizes, "don't underestimate your resilience or your worth."

Once you realize it's time to quit, don't waste any more time weighing the pros and cons — go out and find the next challenge.

"Have the courage to believe in yourself and your future," she says. "Most of the time — and I mean most of the time — the only thing you'll ever regret after making the leap is how long you took to do it."

Video by Beatriz Bajuelos Castillo

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

More from Suzy Welch:

The crucial career lesson I learned from Bob Woodward

These are the only 4 reasons to get an MBA right now

The unexpected advice this CEO gives all job-seekers, no matter their field

Suzy Welch: The career lesson I learned from working with Bob Woodward
Suzy Welch: The career lesson I learned from working with Bob Woodward   

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...