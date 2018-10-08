Thinking about quitting your job but can't quite commit? Most employees have found themselves in this position at some point. Maybe if you put in just a little more time you'll finally get that raise or promotion. Still, you wonder what new challenges and opportunities could be waiting for you at another company.
Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says there's one secret about quitting that no one ever tells you, and if you've been bouncing back and forth for months, wondering whether you should stay or if it's time to go, "it just might help you make your decision today."
"About six weeks after you quit, if not sooner, you're going to realize that you waited about six months too long to walk out the door," Welch tells CNBC Make It. You'll realize that all your reasons for hesitating were unfounded. "Your life is going to go on — only better."