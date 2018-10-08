Goldman banker who forged Amazon-Whole Foods merger reveals firm's new strategy to win more deals

David Eisman kept the biggest secret in the retail world safe for years.

For half a decade, the Goldman Sachs partner had quietly been in discussions with Amazon about a radical, category-defying deal that would mark a series of firsts.

It would be the e-commerce giant's first big move into physical stores. The potential acquisition would give Amazon scale in grocery, a $5.7 trillion category that had mostly eluded them. And it would be the biggest takeover that Jeff Bezos had yet to attempt.

But Eisman, 47, was still surprised to get the call from Amazon on a Sunday afternoon in May 2017: They wanted Whole Foods. Things were moving quickly after activist hedge fund Jana took a stake in the organic food chain weeks earlier. Suddenly, the years Eisman and his colleagues had spent courting Amazon were about to pay off: Goldman Sachs became the sole adviser and lead financier for the $13.7 billion deal announced that June.



From casual discussions Eisman had with Amazon over the years to the actual takeover talks, discretion was paramount, he said.

"As much as everybody thinks they know everything, this is a company where they don't assume they know everything, and they spend a lot of time studying," Eisman said. "We spent years working with them on retail, and these are sensitive topics. If Amazon telegraphed to the world that it was thinking about physical retail, it would've sent shock waves years before the deal happened."

Months before that transaction was announced, Eisman's relationship with Amazon got closer when the Los Angeles-based investment banker decided to uproot his family and move 1,350 miles to Seattle, where the retail giant is based. At the beginning of 2017, Goldman announced that Eisman and three other senior bankers were starting or expanding offices in Seattle, Atlanta, Dallas and Toronto to shrink the distance to clients.



This is the new Goldman Sachs: Hungrier and perhaps ever-so-slightly more humble.

The banker moves are an effort by Goldman to drum up another $500 million in revenue by 2020. It's a key component of a bigger plan by Chief Executive Officer David Solomon to boost revenue by $5 billion by broadening its banking and trading client base, finding growth in smaller markets and pushing into retail products like personal loans. Solomon's main challenge is to improve results that have been stung by a multi-year downturn in trading revenue.



Goldman figures that if it can embed their people into communities where executives and board members live, they can win more business with big corporations they already cover and smaller public and private companies that the bank has historically ignored.