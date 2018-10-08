These donors do charitable giving better. Here's what you can learn from them

Many of us aspire to give to charity. But when it comes to putting our money where our mouths are, it turns out one group of professionals consistently gives more: entrepreneurs.

That is according to a recent study from Fidelity Charitable, which found that entrepreneurs' median annual donation is 50 percent higher than that of non-entrepreneurs: $3,577 annually, versus $2,383 given by others.

In addition, entrepreneurs give more of their time than non-entrepreneurs do. Sixty-six percent of entrepreneurs volunteer two or more hours per month, compared to 55 percent of other donors who do the same.

Those business owners typically fall into two camps, said Karla Valas, head of advanced planning at Fidelity Charitable, an independent public charity.