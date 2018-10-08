These ETFs are the biggest winners when interest rates are climbing

Interest rates are on the rise, spooking investors who fear the trend will make the economy sluggish and increase costs for companies. But several exchange-traded funds thrive when interest rates rise, giving investors an option in this tougher market environment, if history is any indication.
CNBC used analytics tool Kensho to determine the best-performing ETFs when the 10-year Treasury note yield rises 25 basis points or more over a span of 30 days. There have been 18 instances of such a rate move happening since 2008. Last week alone, the 10-year yield rose about 18 basis points to above 3.2 percent.
Shares in the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF saw a 6.5 percent boost over the month when rates jumped, while shares of the United States Oil Fund ETF ran up 4.5 percent, according to Kensho. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is also a top-performer, surging 4.9 percent.