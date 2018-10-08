These ETFs are the biggest winners when interest rates are climbing

Strong economic data and comments on U.S. monetary policy from the chairman of the Federal Reserve were a boon to interest rates last week. The 10-year U.S. note yield jumped as unemployment continues to drop, the U.S. services sector is expanding rapidly and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is "a long way" from getting interest rates to neutral.

Combined, all these factors led the benchmark 10-year U.S. note yield to jump near its highest levels in more than seven years.

But not all ETFs see the same historical success in a rising interest rate environment. The United States Natural Gas Fund falls 5.4 percent on average during 30-day periods of rising rates, according to Kensho. Two gold-focused ETFs – VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners and VanEck Vectors Gold Miners – also underperform for the following 30 days, each down 4.9 percent on average.