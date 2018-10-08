Trump praises 'stop and frisk,' calls for tougher policing tactics

President Donald Trump on Monday touted so-called "stop and frisk" policing tactics, telling attendees at a chiefs of police convention that he has instructed the Justice Department to work towards reinstating the practice in Chicago. The city's police department voluntarily agreed to rein in its use of "stop and frisk" in 2015.

"'Stop and frisk' works and it was meant for problems like Chicago," Trump said during his speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention in Orlando, Fla. As evidence of how successful random police searches of suspicious looking individuals have been in the past, Trump noted the record of his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City.

"Rudy Giuliani, when he was mayor of New York City, had a very strong program of stop and frisk, and it went from an unacceptably dangerous city to one of the safest cities in the country and I think the safest big city in the country, so it works," Trump told the police chiefs. "Got to be properly applied, but stop and frisk works."

The 2015 agreement reached between the ACLU and the Chicago Police Department, he said, "ties law enforcement's hands."

While it's difficult to isolate the effect of one policing tactic, the crime rate in New York City continued to drop even after "Stop and Frisk" was abandoned, suggesting it may not have played a significant role.