Wall Street performance coach on rising rates: 'You're going to get freaked out'

Rising rates going to impact investor sentiment — but that's a good thing, expert says 1 Hour Ago | 02:51

Fear of rising rates has some stock investors heading for the exit doors, but Wall Street performance coach Doug Hirschhorn told CNBC on Monday that there are ways to handle the latest jump in yields.

"You're going to get freaked out because you are human. So the misconception is trying to stop that freaking out experience," he said on "Power Lunch."

U.S. stocks got off to a shaky start on Monday but the Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered to close 39.73 points higher. The S&P 500 closed just below breakeven and the Nasdaq composite pulled back 0.7 percent.

Last week, equities were hit after investors became nervous about soaring interest rates. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose to above 3.2 percent from around 3.06 percent. The 10-year yield also hit its highest level since 2011 last week.