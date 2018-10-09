95 percent of Supreme Court justices have been white men

Today is the first day that newly-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh takes his seat on the bench. Kavanuagh was confirmed over the weekend after a fraught confirmation process that included allegations of sexual assault and a last-minute investigation by the FBI.

Kavanaugh is one of just 114 people to have been appointed to this esteemed position since the Supreme Court was established in 1789, reports The New York Times.

He's also part of a well-established tradition: All but six Supreme Court justices have been white men.

In 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first African-American justice to join the Supreme Court. Clarence Thomas became the second African-American justice in 1991. Sandra Day O'Connor, the first female justice on the Supreme Court, was appointed in 1981, 192 years after the court was established.

It wasn't until 2009 that Sonia Sotomayor became the first Hispanic justice, and only the fourth woman, to serve on the Supreme Court. She serves alongside two other women, Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Elena Kagan.