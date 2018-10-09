Asia markets were lower in the morning following a mixed finish on Wall Street.
The ASX 200 slid by 0.65 percent in the morning, with most sectors trending lower. The heavily weighted financials sector slipped by 0.23 percent, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia sliding by 0.29 percent after earlier announcing "further actions to improve outcomes for wealth management customers."
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell by 1.27 percent in the early hours of trading, as most sectors saw losses.
South Korea's markets are closed for a public holiday.