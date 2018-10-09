Asia Markets

Asia shares slip following mixed session on Wall Street

  • It was a mixed session on Wall Street Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising for the first time in three days while the Nasdaq Composite trading lower. The S&P 500 closed largely flat.
  • U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday and the two men had a tense exchange before journalists, amid worsening relations between the two countries.

Asia markets were lower in the morning following a mixed finish on Wall Street.

The ASX 200 slid by 0.65 percent in the morning, with most sectors trending lower. The heavily weighted financials sector slipped by 0.23 percent, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia sliding by 0.29 percent after earlier announcing "further actions to improve outcomes for wealth management customers."

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell by 1.27 percent in the early hours of trading, as most sectors saw losses.

South Korea's markets are closed for a public holiday.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Wall Street closes mixed

In market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.73 points to close at 26,486.78. On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.7 percent to end the trading day at 7,735.95 while the S&P 500 closed largely flat at 2,884.43.

The moves came on the back of a sharp rise in interest rates last week, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rising above 3.2 percent from about 3.06 percent. In the same week, the 10-year yield also hit its highest level since 2011.

U.S. Treasurys did not trade on Monday, with the bond market closed for Columbus Day.

Pompeo's tense exchange in China

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi in Beijing, against the backdrop of an ongoing trade war between the two economic powerhouses.

While emphasizing the need for cooperation, the two diplomats shared a tense exchange before a group of journalists at the start of their meeting, with Wang accusing the U.S. of "constantly escalating trade friction toward China," and making "groundless criticism of China's domestic and foreign policies."

Pompeo responded by saying: "The issues that you have characterized, we have a fundamental disagreement."

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 95.759 as of 8:19 a.m. HK/SIN, off yesterday's highs.

The Japanese yen strengthened at 113.04 against the dollar, while the Australian dollar traded slightly weaker at $0.7071, as of 8:21 a.m. HK/SIN.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Reuters contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
CBA
---
USD/JPY
---
AUD/USD
---
USD/JPY
---
USD INDEX
---
S&P 500
---
NASDAQ
---
DJIA
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---