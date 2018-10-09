In market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.73 points to close at 26,486.78. On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.7 percent to end the trading day at 7,735.95 while the S&P 500 closed largely flat at 2,884.43.

The moves came on the back of a sharp rise in interest rates last week, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rising above 3.2 percent from about 3.06 percent. In the same week, the 10-year yield also hit its highest level since 2011.

U.S. Treasurys did not trade on Monday, with the bond market closed for Columbus Day.