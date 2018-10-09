Who is the 'Trump of the Tropics?': All you need to know about Brazil's presidential frontrunner

Brazil's far-right presidential front-runner has promised not to become a "peace and love" candidate ahead of a second-round vote, as he continues his push to become the next commander-in-chief of Latin America's largest democracy.

Jair Bolsonaro — a pro-dictatorship former military officer who has been dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics" by the Brazilian media — ran up a huge lead in the first round of voting on Sunday, although he came up just short of the majority needed to avoid a run-off ballot later this month.

He will now face the left-wing Workers' Party candidate, Fernando Haddad, in the second round on October 28.

Bolsonaro addressed reporters shortly after beating his presidential rival by a margin of 17 percentage points and said he would not tone down his combative rhetoric ahead of the second-round vote.

"The good people of Brazil want to rid themselves of socialism, they don't want Venezuela's regime. They want a liberal economy and they want to defend family values."

"We don't want to be tomorrow what Venezuela is today," Bolsonaro said.