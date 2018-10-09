The six things never to put on a credit card 3:52 PM ET Tue, 20 Feb 2018 | 02:49

If you're running up a tab on plastic, this could be a breaking point.

Just a little over a week after the Federal Reserve's latest quarter-point interest-rate hike — the eighth such hike in two years — credit card rates are near record highs.

The average credit card interest rate is now 17.01 percent, according to CreditCards.com's latest report. That's up from 16.15 percent one year earlier and 15.22 percent two years ago.

Most credit cards have a variable rate, which means there's a direct connection to the Fed's benchmark rate, and as interest rates rise, cardholders get squeezed. The Fed has also indicated there will be more rate hikes to come.

"Everyone in America should expect that their rates will be going higher for the foreseeable future," said Rebecca Walser, a tax attorney and certified financial planner in Tampa, Florida.

At 17 percent, "even the interest on a $1,000 balance is going to be very impactful," added Ted Rossman, an industry analyst for CreditCards.com.

Meanwhile, the average household with credit card debt has a balance of $5,700, according to the Federal Reserve's latest survey of consumer finances. Total credit card debt has reached its highest point ever, surpassing $1 trillion in 2017, according to a separate report by the Federal Reserve.