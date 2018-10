The Google Home Hub is like a Google Home, with a built-in speaker and Google's smart assistant. You can ask it to turn on the lights, lock the doors, the weather, how long it will take to get to work and more. But, unlike a Google Home, it also has a built-in display that can show photos and more visual answers to your questions -- like a snapshot of the traffic on your commute or the weather forecast. It's a lot like Amazon's Echo Show.

Google also says it's the world's "best photo frame" when you're not using the Hub. You can use it to show any album you've created, or that was shared with you, when it's idle. A feature called "live albums" lets you select people you want to see -- like your kids or grandchildren -- and then will only show you pictures of those people. It's automatically updated as you upload new pictures, too.

Pre-orders start Tuesday and it costs $149.