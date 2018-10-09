Here's a first look at Google's new Pixel 3 phones

Google announced its new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones during a press event in New York on Tuesday. I had a chance to check them out briefly at the event.

Here are some initial thoughts:

The devices look very similar to last year's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, though the Pixel 3 XL has a notch, sort of like the iPhone XS. The design is vastly improved, though. While the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL felt cheap, the new models have a more premium quality thanks to the glass back panels. I also like how the white and pink versions have a different accent color for the power button, which is unique to Pixel phones.