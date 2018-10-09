John Legend: Taking a political stand 'probably' alienates people, but 'it's worth the risk for me'

Harwood: Once you left the consulting world, you made it big in the music business. Like anybody who makes it big, you have a decision to make about what other things you're going be involved with. Michael Jordan famously once said, "I'm not very political because Republicans buy shoes too." I happen to know that Republicans listen to all of me, because I heard it at a wedding of Republican friends last year. Why have you decided to lend your celebrity, your time, your money to so many political causes?

Legend: I can't help it. Honestly, it's probably not good for business. It's probably alienating some people and I understand that, but I think it's worth the risk for me. Because I care enough about these issues that I cannot just be silent. I care about me being an honest person, me being an authentic person, me living in my truth, and part of my truth is caring about these issues and speaking out about them when I care. It would be too hard for me to be silent about it. I just couldn't do it. It's not in my constitution.

It's interesting, because when I was 15, I wrote an essay. It was for a Black History essay competition and the question was, "How are you going to make black history?" And I literally said, "I'm going to become a famous musician, and I'm going to use my platform to fight for justice and equality and give back to my community." So, I've wanted to do this since I was young.

And if that loses me some fans, it's OK, because I feel like it's easier for me to be honest, it's better for me to be honest and authentic, and I think a lot of my fans appreciate that about me because you want your artists to be honest.

Harwood: Do you get a lot of grief from people on the other side politically that, you know, why are you speaking out? You don't know what you're talking about, you're a dilettante, that sort of thing.

Legend: Yeah, well we get it a lot of ways. So, you know, of course, you've seen people like Laura Ingraham tell LeBron to shut up and dribble.

Harwood: Has anybody told you to shut up and sing?

Legend: Of course they've told me to shut up and sing. And in general, I think Hollywood, when it comes to actors and entertainers, more of us lean toward the left than toward the right, and so the right has kind of taken on this idea that celebrities should shut up. Of course, they just elected a celebrity, who hosted "Celebrity Apprentice" of all shows. So, I don't think they actually believe that celebrities should shut up. They just want celebrities to agree with them and if they don't agree with them, they want them to shut up.

So, they're happy to have Ted Nugent on their network. They're happy to have, you know, whatever B-list actors they've had on their network. They'll take anybody that will come to them. They're so happy that Kanye is on team MAGA now and they're embracing it. So, they don't want you to shut up. They want you to shut up if you don't agree with them. So, I don't.