JP Morgan takes first place in Institutional Investor's 2018 stock research ranking

J.P. Morgan has the best equity research department on Wall Street, according to Institutional Investor.

The bank won first place for the third year in a row with 46 out of its 60 sector investment teams recognized in Institutional Investor's 2018 "All-America Research Team" rankings.

The list is widely regarded as the most important survey for measuring the stock analysis expertise of Wall Street banks.

Institutional Investor tabulated more than 3,900 votes, surveying 1,359 institutions with a cumulative $13 trillion of U.S. equity assets under management.

Here are the top 10 firms in this year's ranking:

UBS' Eric Sheridan won best internet analyst in the technology sector, while Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi took first place for coverage of technology hardware industry.

For the large cap biotech sector, Evercore ISI's Umer Raffat was ranked number one.

See here for the full Institutional Investor 2018 "All-America Research Team" article.