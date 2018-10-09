Morgan Stanley: The stock market is at a 'tipping point' because of higher rates, dump growth names

The recent jump in interest rates may have created a tipping point for stocks where the decade-long investment theme favoring growth over value is changing, according to Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley equity strategist Mike Wilson said in a note that the rise in interest rates has signaled the possibility for end-of-cycle risks, which would cap stock market gains and lead to intra-market rotations.

"We think this creates a tipping point that explains many of the performance themes this week and lays the groundwork for something of a regime change that is very much in line with our overall outlook for the S&P 500, as well as our style and sector recommendations," Wilson wrote in a note.

Wilson has previously said that he believes a multi-year bear market is already here and stock market gains will be limited with the S&P 500 trading in a range of 2,400 to 3,000 over the next several years.

"Yields are rising but growth will likely slow next year, which means portfolios need to shift," he wrote in a note.

"It is worth noting that on Thursday last week, MSCI World Value Index had its best one day outperformance relative to World Growth since May 2009. This makes us think the market action last week is the beginning of a more sustainable move," wrote Wilson, who is Chief U.S. Equity Strategist and Chief Investment Officer of Morgan Stanley Institutional Securities and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. The Nasdaq was down 1.8 percent that day, led by declines in the high-flying FANG names, like Alphabet and Amazon.