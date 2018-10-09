Stocks dropped again on Monday, adding to the losses from the previous two trading days. Sellers have been out in abundance, worried about the sharp rise in interest rates. But if the trend continues and rates continue to rise through October, history shows there may not be anything to be afraid of.

Since 2010, the 10-year yield has jumped by at least 25 basis points in a 30-day period 14 times. During these moves, the markets tend to move significantly higher: with the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all gaining much better than 3 percent - the three trading positively 86 percent of the time.

Digging into individual sectors, some clear outperformers emerge. The Energy, Tech and Financials sectors all post average gains in excess of 4 percent.





