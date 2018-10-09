Stella & Dot CEO: Here's what to say when a guy is mansplaining you

Here's another short script that Herrin suggests women can use in these one-on-one discussions: "You talked over me, and it made me feel bad and undervalued. What would be more productive for me is if we got to share the air. How about next time you let me lead? Wouldn't this company be more productive if everybody got to speak at the meeting, and wouldn't you be a hero for being a person who showed that you were a leader who let other people be heard?"

Granted, you never know how the man might react to that conversation, but women shouldn't shy away from those difficult moments, Herrin said.

"Confrontation is not a bad thing when it comes to direct communication with candor," she added. "You can be candid and kind at the same time. And to advance women in the workplace, women have to recognize that there should be nothing controversial or negative with directly communicating and giving real-time feedback on how productive a meeting was."

"And if you can share how you feel so that you're speaking from a place of inarguable truth rather than accusation, the other person's going to be a lot more open-minded. They're going to respect you."

Adam Bryant is a CNBC contributor and managing director of Merryck & Co., a senior leadership development and executive mentoring firm. A veteran journalist, Bryant interviewed more than 500 leaders for the "Corner Office" feature he created at The New York Times. Check out more interviews in the Two Questions series, as well as CNBC's ongoing coverage of women in business, Closing The Gap. Parts of this interview were edited for clarity and space.

Don't miss:

LearnVest CEO: Being your own boss is 'like getting punched in the face every day'

SoulCycle CEO on her college wake-up call and the No. 1 thing women can do to get ahead

Bluemercury CEO shares the No. 1 question that will make a leader want to be your mentor

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!