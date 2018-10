The house is being sold by Concierge Auctions in cooperation with ONE Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding starts digitally on Nov. 12, with the live auction conclusion on Nov. 15. The auction has no reserve, which means the property will sell to the highest bidder with no minimum bid or reserve price. While unlikely, this type of auction means there's the chance the property could sell for far below its value.

Take a look inside the mansion.