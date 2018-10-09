This $700 soup served in Las Vegas is made with 'caterpillar' fungus—take a look

Las Vegas has long been known for splurge-worthy experiences, like beach clubs and expensive cocktails. Now you can also throw down $688 for a bowl of soup.

Don't expect an ordinary soup. The Cordyceps Soup, served at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, is made with Cordyceps fungus, referred to as "caterpillar fungus," since it resembles the fuzzy creatures. It's extremely rare, and must be flown in from one of the few seasonal locations where it grows at a minimum altitude of 12,500 feet, like the Himalayas in Asia. The fungus is believed to have powerful healing properties, such as acting as a natural cancer treatment and anti-aging supplement — it's even known as the "Viagra of the Himalayas."