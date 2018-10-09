Three Spanish wind farms totaling 128 megawatts set to open in 2019

Enel Green Power España (EGPE) has started the construction of three wind farms in Spain. The three facilities, located in the region of Aragon, will have a combined capacity of 128 megawatts (MW).



In an announcement Monday, Enel Green Power said the total investment in the wind farms would amount to around 130 million euros ($149.1 million).



The 46.8 MW Muniesa, 41.4 MW Farlán and 39.9 MW San Pedro de Alacón facilities are set to commence operations by the end of 2019. They will be able to produce 412 gigawatt hours every year, helping to prevent the emission of more than 270,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.



"With the start of construction of these three projects, we are further expanding our presence in Spain's competitive renewable energy sector and the company is committed to bringing its global expertise and sustainability leadership to the country," Antonio Cammisecra, Enel Green Power's CEO, said in a statement.



EGPE is working on a number of renewable energy projects in Spain. Towards the end of September, for example, the company started work on an 84.7-megawatt solar photovoltaic facility in Murcia. The Totona project will be made up of 248,000 photovoltaic modules and is set to begin operations in the third quarter of 2019.