Trump hopes to help vulnerable Iowa Republicans with his big boost for ethanol

Trump's stop in Iowa, the largest ethanol-producing state, comes amid a blitz of campaign rallies in support of GOP candidates facing tough races. He campaigned in both Minnesota and Kansas in recent days. Aside from the ethanol announcement, Trump has also touted his revised North American Free Trade Agreement as a boon to farmers facing damage from his trade policy.

"It's great for our farmers," Trump said Tuesday of the tweaked deal that he calls the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. In an earlier tweet previewing his rally, Trump said farmers "are very happy with USMCA!"

It is unclear whether reaching a revised North American trade deal and lifting the ban on E15 sales will do enough to lift endangered House Republicans in Iowa and other farm states. Trump has a poor approval rating in many swing districts, and Democrats have made health care their main campaign issue following unpopular GOP efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Republican incumbents also face a fundraising disadvantage in many battleground areas, making the environment even more challenging.

Trump will speak Tuesday in Iowa's 3rd District, a seat held by second-term Rep. David Young. Earlier in the day, the president told reporters that "we'll be talking a little ethanol tonight."

Young may need an assist from Trump to keep his seat. His district in the state's southwest corner includes the state capital of Des Moines and the outskirts of Nebraska's largest city, Omaha, as well as pro-Trump rural areas.

The area has only a slight red tint: the nonpartisan Cook Political Report's Partisan Voter Index rates it as an "R+1" seat. A New York Times/Siena poll found Young in a dead heat with Democratic challenger Cindy Axne, a small-business owner.

Nonpartisan race forecasters consider the contest a toss-up. Young is expected to issue a statement on the president's policy change later Tuesday.