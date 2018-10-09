Voter registrations skyrocket after Taylor Swift's get-out-the-vote push

Voter registrations among young Americans shot up in the wake of pop megastar Taylor Swift's Instagram post urging her 112 million followers to get out the vote.

Swift's Sunday night missive, in which she also endorsed two Tennessee Democrats, catapulted the generally apolitical singer into the fray ahead of the November midterms. New data from Vote.org show Swift's voice is already making an impact.

The nonprofit group said nearly 65,000 Americans ages 18 to 29 registered to vote in the roughly 24 hours after the singer-songwriter's social media rallying cry.

That surge in young registrations far exceeded the combined total of every other age group in the same period, in which about 40,000 Americans ages 30 and up registered.

Swift targeted young Americans in her lengthy message. "So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count," she wrote, noting that Tennessee's voting registration deadline was fast approaching on Tuesday.

Vote.org attributed the spike in numbers directly to Swift's Instagram message.