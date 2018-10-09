Dina Powell, a Goldman Sachs executive and former deputy national security advisor to President Donald Trump, has had discussions with senior members of the administration about possibly succeeding Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

In the days leading up to Haley's sudden and surprising resignation Tuesday, senior White House officials reached out to Powell about possibly taking the role, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Because of these conversations and her experience, Powell has become one of the leading candidates for the role in the eyes of some people close to the president, according to one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Yet it is unclear how much interest Powell has in leaving Goldman again to rejoin the Trump team. A person familiar with her thinking said she is happy at the investment bank and has yet to make a decision about making another career-defining move.

When asked Tuesday whether the White House had been talking to Powell, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "We have no announcements at this time."

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs did not return repeated requests for comment.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump himself said he would consider Powell for the role.

Powell, who worked for a decade at Goldman before joining the Trump administration, would have to be confirmed by the Senate if Trump were to nominate her. Haley sailed through her confirmation hearing with lawmakers approving her nomination by a vote of 96-4.

Trump and Haley announced her resignation Tuesday. She is expected to leave at the end of the year.

"As a strong supporter of term limits, I have long believed that rotation in office benefits the public," she said in her resignation letter to Trump, which was dated Oct. 3. "As a businessman, I expect you will appreciate my sense that returning from government to the private sector is not a step down but a step up."

Haley also said she has no intentions on running for public office in 2020.