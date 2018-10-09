From self-made teacher to YouTube superstar: How 'Yoga With Adriene' inspired millions

In this ever-connected world, finding time to switch off and focus solely on personal well-being can be a rare moment for many.

Enter "Yoga With Adriene": A platform inviting people of all shapes and sizes to do yoga from their own home. With hundreds of free exercise videos available, it's no wonder that the inclusive brand has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube alone.

For Adriene Mishler, the host behind "Yoga With Adriene" (YWA), it's taken time to build the brand up — but with a global following, the hard work appears to have paid off.

Sitting down with CNBC Make It in London, the yoga superstar breaks down what obstacles she's had to overcome before becoming an online sensation.