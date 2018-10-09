Zynga shares soar after game developer reportedly draws takeover interest

Shares of online game developer Zynga rose 13 percent on Tuesday following a Bloomberg report that the company has received takeover interest from a rival.

Zynga's stock climbed 50 cents to $4.39 as of mid-afternoon, and is now up for the year. It's the biggest move for Zynga's stock since early 2014.

A company spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May, Zynga founder Mark Pincus stepped back from the company for a second time, three years after returning. Pincus relinquished the CEO role in 2016, and said in a blog post five months ago that he was "transitioning to non-executive chairman" and will likely focus his time on investing.