Markets

Zynga shares soar after game developer reportedly draws takeover interest

  • Zynga's stock rose after a report that the company is receiving takeover interest.
  • The rally lifted the game maker's stock into positive territory for the year.
Zynga headquarters in San Francisco
Getty Images
Zynga headquarters in San Francisco

Shares of online game developer Zynga rose 13 percent on Tuesday following a Bloomberg report that the company has received takeover interest from a rival.

Zynga's stock climbed 50 cents to $4.39 as of mid-afternoon, and is now up for the year. It's the biggest move for Zynga's stock since early 2014.

A company spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May, Zynga founder Mark Pincus stepped back from the company for a second time, three years after returning. Pincus relinquished the CEO role in 2016, and said in a blog post five months ago that he was "transitioning to non-executive chairman" and will likely focus his time on investing.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
ZNGA
---