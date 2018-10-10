Every year, the U.S. Department of Education gives over $120 billion in federal grants, loans and work-study funds to more than 13 million college students, making it the largest provider of student financial aid in the country. In order to receive their share of these funds, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Students who complete the FAFSA can qualify for up to $30,000 in aid. Nearly every student is eligible for some form of financial assistance, and it costs nothing to apply.

"Aid is available for anyone with a household income below $250,000 a year," says Javice. "So it's really important as FAFSA season comes up that people don't forget that there is no such thing as being too rich to file FAFSA."

To complete the FAFSA, students will need a copy of their family's tax returns as well as a bank statement in order to illustrate how much your family earns and how much you are able to pay. Eventually, students will need to send their FAFSA information to the schools they are interested in attending.

But your chance to maximize your college aid package doesn't end once you've submitted your FAFSA application.

"There is an appeal process," college admissions expert Danny Ruderman tells CNBC Make It. "Once you submit the FAFSA, be sure to submit supplements or new addendums." The Department of Education allows families to appeal because, he says, "you can fill out the FAFSA in December, and by the time that your child is going [to college] the next fall, things can change."