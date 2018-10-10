Americans have big retirement dreams, but their financial plans don't back them up

A majority of Americans expect their retirement to be the "most liberating phase of their life," according to a new survey.

Yet for many, their financial plans have not caught up to their retirement dreams.

That is according to a new survey from TD Ameritrade, which asked 2,002 adults about their perceptions on aging and retirement.

Most Americans — 81 percent — said they see their elder years as a time to pursue new goals. And 76 percent said they see themselves using that time to pursue passions they previously neglected.

Those priorities include spending time with friends and family, traveling abroad or taking up a hobby, in that order, according to the survey.