Ford is recalling 200 of its $400,000 GT supercars over hydraulic fluid leaks that could start fires

Ford is recalling 200 of its six-figure GT supercars due to hydraulic fluid leaks that can cause fires, the automaker said Wednesday.

The recall affects about 176 vehicles in the United States and 18 in Canada, all built from Dec. 20, 2016 through July 31, 2018. In vehicles affected by the problem, hydraulic fluid may leak from valves located underneath the rear of the car onto the exhaust and may cause a fire.

Ford said it knows of one fire in Germany associated with the problem, but no injuries or accidents.

The limited production GT is Ford's most expensive vehicle, with a starting price around $400,000. Owners who have wanted one have had to submit applications to Ford, and the company has made only about 250 GTs per year.

The GT has been praised for its engineering and performance — the car squeezes a whopping 647 horsepower out of a 3.5 liter V6 EcoBoost engine, and has a top speed of 216 miles per hour.