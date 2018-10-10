How Hurricane Michael might affect your taxes

Taxes are likely the last thing on the minds of residents in Hurricane Michael's path, but the storm could carry some consequences for affected taxpayers.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the Florida panhandle on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Amid natural disasters, the IRS often grants tax relief to affected residents, based on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's declarations, said Eric Smith, an IRS spokesman.

The hurricane's landfall takes place at a critical time on the tax calendar: Affected filers who received an Oct. 15 extension to submit their 2017 tax returns have a deadline around the corner.

"What we do is grant relief based on FEMA's assessments," said Smith. "The key thing to be aware of is whether it's going to affect the filing deadline."

Here's what you need to know.