Lexus has debuted its first-ever luxury yacht—take a look 

The maritime effort was fueled by Toyota Executive Vice President Shigeki Tomoyama's desire to, "present a dream-like vision of the luxury lifestyle; one where the Lexus Yacht expands the potential of Lexus mobility to the ocean."

There is no price announced for the yacht.

The yacht isn't the only "lifestyle" approach for the car brand. Lexus expanded its lifestyle concept by opening a store in New York City's Meatpacking District in August. "Intersect by Lexus," a 16,500-square-foot shop where people can "experience the carmaker's brand without setting foot inside a car," according to Bloomberg, is the third lifestyle store by Lexus (locations opened in Tokyo and Dubai in 2015.)