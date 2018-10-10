Lexus has debuted its first-ever luxury yacht—take a look 

Luxury car brand Aston Martin unveiled a luxury yacht, Aston Martin AM37, at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show; Mercedes-Benz debuted a luxury yacht, Arrow460-GT, in Feb. 2018 at the same superyacht event; and Bugatti has 66 limited-edition Bugatti Niniette luxury yachts for sale.
Now, Lexus is entering the high-end boat business with a 65-foot luxury yacht, announced at a boat show in Yokohama, Japan, in March, and first revealed in 2016. The LY 650 yacht is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. in 2019.
Manufactured by Marquis-Larson Boat Group, Lexus' first ever yacht has an 18.8-foot beam and 1,800 standard horsepower. There are three staterooms with private baths, quarters for crew and a main deck surrounded by windows. They yacht sleeps 15. It's the fourth Lexus flagship after the LS sedan, LX SUV and LC coupe, and uses Lexus' flagship design language, L-finesse. Features include a strong, pronounced bow, curved deck accents and accentuated aft hips, according to Lexus.
The maritime effort was fueled by Toyota Executive Vice President Shigeki Tomoyama's desire to, "present a dream-like vision of the luxury lifestyle; one where the Lexus Yacht expands the potential of Lexus mobility to the ocean."
There is no price announced for the yacht.
The yacht isn't the only "lifestyle" approach for the car brand. Lexus expanded its lifestyle concept by opening a store in New York City's Meatpacking District in August. "Intersect by Lexus," a 16,500-square-foot shop where people can "experience the carmaker's brand without setting foot inside a car," according to Bloomberg, is the third lifestyle store by Lexus (locations opened in Tokyo and Dubai in 2015.)
Intersect has a restaurant that features a rotating line-up of chefs, a cafe and coffee bar and a retail space selling luxury home goods from the Crafted for Lexus collection.
