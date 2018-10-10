More than half of the S&P 500 is already in a correction as sell-off worsens

More than half of the stocks in the S&P 500 were in correction territory or worse on Wednesday, as a sell-off led by technology names deepened a steep drop for the index in October.

At midday, 295 of the S&P's 505 components — or 58 percent of the index — had fallen by 10 percent or more from their 52-week highs. The S&P 500 was last down 1.5 percent at 2,836 amid fears of rising interest rates and the flight from tech stocks.

There were 172 components in correction territory, meaning they have fallen by 10 to 20 percent from their 52-week highs. The stocks in correction included retail names like Tiffany and Michael Kors, financials such as Wells Fargo and Citi, and tech giants Amazon and Google's parent Alphabet.

Meanwhile, another 123 stocks were down 20 percent from their recent peak, sitting in bear market territory. Tech components Intel, Facebook and Twitter were among those names, as were automakers Ford and GM, and also American Airlines and GE.

Wednesday's losses pushed the S&P's drop this month to more than 2.5 percent and put the index on track for its first five-day losing streak since late 2016.