Hurricane Michael strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm ahead of its landfall in the Florida panhandle, but its path creates few concerns for the flow of oil and gasoline in the area.

The storm is blowing east of the U.S. Gulf Coast refining hub in Louisiana and Texas, sparing the area the devastating blow dealt by Hurricane Harvey last year. Meanwhile, Hurricane Michael has remained on a relatively steady course, allowing the state's fuel distributors to plan for the storm's aftermath.

Michael's biggest energy impact to date has been on offshore oil and gas facilities in the Gulf of Mexico, where companies have evacuated crews from 86 platforms and rigs. Nearly 40 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production and roughly 28 percent of natural gas ouput has been shut down, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement estimates.

However, barring significant damage to those facilities, output typically starts up quickly.