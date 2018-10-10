Robinhood launches its own trade clearing system as customer growth surges

The Menlo Park-based start up also announced Wednesday it now has 6 million customers, up from 5 million in August, and 4 million in May. It was most recently valued at $5.6 billion and has raised $539 million to date, according to data from Pitchbook. Early investors include NEA, Thrive Capital, Capital G, Sequoia, Index, DST Global and Kleiner Perkins.

Until now, Robinhood had been clearing customer assets through a third party called Apex Clearing. When the team looked at the landscape for what else was available, Tenev said the only options were existing technologies that run on mainframe computers and hadn't been updated in decades.

Christine Hall, product lead for Robinhood Clearing, said there was "no guidebook, or industry talk" to explain how to go about launching an in-house clearing system, on modern-day technology.

"This really is a first of its kind thing, we staffed up an amazing engineering team to try and understand how to integrate with 1960s technology," Hall said.

Tenev likened the move to Apple deciding to build their own chips, or Amazon investing in fulfillment centers. Even though those aren't directly consumer facing applications, they subtly improve the customer experience. For now, Robinhood Clearing will only be used on its own platform, but they did not rule out the possibility of commercializing it.

The online brokerage doesn't currently charge fees for trading but it does have fees attached to some other operations like ACH transfers, or overdraft. The bank reversal fee is dropping from $30 to $9, and the "voluntary corporate actions" fee will be lowered from $50 to $0.

Robinhood's Hall said they'll have better insight into customer accounts, and because they can now track every step of a transaction, can get to the bottom of a customer's problem faster, she said.

The startup is best known for its commission-free investing in stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrencies. Its user base is overwhelmingly millennial, age 18 to 35. The zero-free model is putting pressure on some established incumbents to lower fees, which have been collapsing across mutual funds and ETFs as well as trading. J.P. Morgan Chase, for example, launched its own no-free app for customers in August.

Perhaps most importantly, the announcement Wednesday sets Robinhood up to be able to scale faster, and expand into more areas of financial services, the CEO said.

"Five to ten years from now, you should be able to open up Robinhood and get anything you could get by walking into your local Bank of America, with a better customer experience, and better pricing," Tenev said.