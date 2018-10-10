Sears arranges financing for a potential bankruptcy filing after 125 years

Sears was the Amazon of the 1930s. Here's where the retailer is today 4:00 PM ET Fri, 18 May 2018 | 03:17

Sears Holdings has contacted banks in recent days to arrange the financing necessary to file for bankruptcy after 125 years in business, people familiar with the situation tell CNBC.

The so-called "debtor-in-possession" loan, which companies need to have enough liquidity to keep running the business during bankruptcy, is the clearest sign yet that the department store chain may finally file after years of losses and speculation. Sears has a $134 million debt payment due Monday that it previously said it may not be able to cover.

A bankruptcy is not yet definite and still could be averted. Sears' CEO, Eddie Lampert has kept the company afloat through financial maneuvering and pouring his own money into the company. He may choose again to do so.

His hedge fund, ESL Investments, has also put forward a plan to restructure the company. He's also put in an offer to buy some of Sears' remaining key assets through his hedge fund.Though it is unclear whether Sears' lenders will agree to it.

Lampert, who has a controlling ownership stake in Sears, personally owns roughly 31 percent of the retailer's shares outstanding, according to FactSet. His hedge fund ESL Investments owns about 19 percent.

Sears has been working with a number of advisers as it weighs bankruptcy, including Lazard and M-III Partners, the latter of which it has been working with for more than two years, according to the people who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

The Journal reported Tuesday that Sears had hired M-III Partners to prepare for a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this week.

Representatives from Sears and M-III did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Analysts say Sears would need to generate more than $1 billion a year to keep running, as its sales continue to erode. The retailer has failed to invest in its stores and workers over the years — as retailers like Walmart, Target and e-commerce giant Amazon expanded — putting Sears in the position it's in today, analysts say.

"That failure has manifested itself in lost customers, lost market share, and a brand that has become tarnished and increasingly irrelevant," GlobalData Retail Managing Director Neil Saunders told CNBC late Tuesday. "The firm simply has no reason to exist."

Sears lost $508 million during the second quarter as sales tumbled at a double-digit pace. Its adjusted loss — before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — widened to $112 million, compared with a loss of $66 million during the same quarter a year prior. Sales at stores open at least 12 months also fell 3.9 percent during the second quarter, which ended Aug. 4.

Lampert sounded the alarms in a Sept. 13 blog post that Sears needed to restructure its debt or sell off some assets if it wanted to continue as a "going concern."

"It is imperative that the company reduce debt, adjust its debt maturity profile and eliminate the associated cash interest obligations," wrote Lampert. "We continue to believe that it is in the best interests of all our stakeholders to accomplish this as a going concern, rather than alternatives that could result in significant reductions in value."

ESL in August made a bid to buy the storied Kenmore appliance brand and home improvement division, as one more attempt to put money into the company. When those efforts stalled, ESL last month asked Sears' creditors to agree to restructure their debt in a detailed presentation that highlighted the risks it was facing.

Sears appointed a special committee earlier this year to balance out the potential conflict of interest inherent in ESL's bid. The committee has frustrated Lampert with its slow pace, a source familiar with the situation have told CNBC.