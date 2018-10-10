There's more pain to come for stocks, according to analysts watching the charts

With the U.S. stock market in the midst of an October sell-off, Wall Street analysts who study charts for a living are worried the situation could get much worse. Among the reasons that have technical analysts concerned are a breakdown in the bull market leaders and a drop by the S&P 500 below its average price of the last 50 days.

The S&P 500 is down 2.5 percent for October and counting amid Wednesday's slide.

"The selling is a result of selling the best performing stocks this year and it is difficult to time when that selling pressure will slow," said JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners, in a note. "The best-performing decile of S&P 500 stocks this year is lower by 6.6 percent in October. Today, that basket is lower by 1.7 percent (the worst of all 10 deciles)."

"Until we see some stabilization in that basket, we will continue to see weakness," O'Hara said.

Netflix dropped more than 6 percent, while Amazon fell 3.3 percent on Wednesday. Facebook and Apple, meanwhile, pulled back at least 1.5 percent each.

Chipmaker stocks also fell sharply, with the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) falling 2.7 percent, on pace for its fifth straight day of losses. Nvidia and Micron are both down at least 4 percent.

These declines pushed the S&P 500 below its 50-day moving average, a key technical level. Entering Wednesday's session, the index's 50-day moving average was around 2,880.

Andrew Thrasher, portfolio manager for The Financial Enhancement Group and founder of Thrasher Analytics, said the S&P 500 also breached its January highs.

"What's concerning is that we saw the index break below its January high with narrowing breadth and not getting a confirmation of the most recent high by several momentum gauges," Thrasher said. "To get back to being bullish in broad U.S. equities I want to see SPX recover that January high. If we see stocks continue to slide I'll be looking for the next level of support at 2,790 which is the pivot point resistance in March and June before the breakout higher in July."

October's declines come amid cautious trading on Wall Street on the heels of a spike in borrowing costs, which can dampen corporate profits and the economy.