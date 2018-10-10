The 7 fastest-growing high-paying jobs today

The U.S. is expected to add more than 8 million jobs to the economy by 2023, according to jobs site CareerBuilder.

When considering the outlook for 774 occupations tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, CareerBuilder found that more than 300,000 jobs are also expected to be lost over the same five-year period. These jobs will be lost from occupations including secretary and administrative assistant, telephone operator and account clerk.

Jobs in STEM-related fields, on the other hand, continue to see substantial growth.

"Most of the fastest-growing occupations have a technical component to them," CareerBuilder CEO Irina Novoselsky said in a statement. "Employers will need to play a greater role in providing competency-based training to the workforce. At the same time, workers across all job levels will need to continually pursue opportunities to 'upskill' in order to maneuver around accelerated shifts in labor demand."