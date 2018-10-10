VISIT CNBC.COM

The 7 fastest-growing high-paying jobs today

The U.S. is expected to add more than 8 million jobs to the economy by 2023, according to jobs site CareerBuilder.

When considering the outlook for 774 occupations tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, CareerBuilder found that more than 300,000 jobs are also expected to be lost over the same five-year period. These jobs will be lost from occupations including secretary and administrative assistant, telephone operator and account clerk.

Jobs in STEM-related fields, on the other hand, continue to see substantial growth.

"Most of the fastest-growing occupations have a technical component to them," CareerBuilder CEO Irina Novoselsky said in a statement. "Employers will need to play a greater role in providing competency-based training to the workforce. At the same time, workers across all job levels will need to continually pursue opportunities to 'upskill' in order to maneuver around accelerated shifts in labor demand."

Glassdoor Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain says that the best way for job-seekers to stand out in the job market is to demonstrate that they already have experience utilizing their tech savvy. "You should have some ability to work with data," he tells CNBC Make It. "It doesn't necessarily mean you have to be a data scientist, but more businesses today are making decisions with data, and they are expecting employees to be more fluent there."

CareerBuilder took a look at the fastest growing jobs at every wage level. The jobs classified as high-wage pay at least $23.24 per hour, and the seven jobs on this list pay an average hourly wage of of $32.28. That's about $64,000 annually (based on the assumption of about 2,000 hours worked per year), more than the 2016 U.S. median household income of $57,617.

Take a look:

1. Registered Nurses

Jobs expected to be added between 2018 and 2023: 255,047

Median hourly income: $33.55

2. Software Developers, Applications

Jobs expected to be added between 2018 and 2023: 143,466

Median hourly income: $48.49

3. Postsecondary Teachers

Jobs expected to be added between 2018 and 2023: 110,955

Median hourly income: $33.53

4. Accountants and Auditors

Jobs expected to be added between 2018 and 2023: 86,079

Median hourly income: $32.33

5. Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists

Jobs expected to be added between 2018 and 2023: 83,187

Median hourly income: $30.21

6. Computer User Support Specialists

Jobs expected to be added between 2018 and 2023: 54,044

Median hourly income: $24.16

7. Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters

Jobs expected to be added between 2018 and 2023: 43,625

Median hourly income: $23.72

