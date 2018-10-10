The Fed is undergoing a major change, and the market is having a fit

The recent financial market volatility has been caused at least in part by the Federal Reserve, and central bank officials may not mind.

In fact, if there's one overriding message that can be taken from Fed officials' recent public comments, it's that they see their days of holding the market's hand as over.

The highly interventionist Fed from the financial crisis era is making room for one that hearkens back to at least a generation ago, before zero interest rates, quantitative easing and the assurance that each Fed chairman had a "put" below where the stock market could not fall before action happened.

For Wall Street, the consequences have been a remarkable rise in interest rates and a volatile stock market that saw a blowout loss that reached more than 700 Dow points Wednesday.

That's the way it is likely to stay for a while.

"The Fed is looking to undo the perception that they are the ones that are driving economic growth," said Michael Yoshikami, CEO and founder of Destination Wealth Management. "They're going to not only raise interest rates but they're also going to begin to unwind what they think is an overdependence by the market on Fed policy as the one key indicator for where the economy is headed."

Indeed, Fed monetary policy and market movements have been interlocked for the past decade. The central bank took its benchmark rate to near-zero during the financial crisis and instituted three rounds of balance sheet expansion by buying some $3.7 trillion worth of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.

More than that, central bank chairs including Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen were perceived to be ready to act swiftly at any cracks in the market or economic data.

Powell, though, appears ready to put a new stamp on the Fed as a backstop but not as a nursemaid — a "supporting actor," as Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said a week ago.

"It's really a pendulum swing," Yoshikami said. "People are going to be scratching their heads, but they're not really thinking back to the way the Fed used to operate. The Fed has not always been so interventionist."