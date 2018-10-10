Finance

Travelers to sell smart home solutions on Amazon, offers insurance discounts after purchase

Insurance company Travelers is working with Amazon to sell smart home kits.

The company said the kits will help homeowners prevent losses. It is the first digital insurance storefront of its kind on Amazon's website, according to Travelers.

"Smart home technology is making it easier for all of us to monitor our homes and help protect us from some of the most common causes of damage," president of Personal Insurance at Travelers Michael Klein said in a release.

Shares of Travelers are up slightly in Wednesday's premarket session.

The smart home kits include:

  • Security cameras.
  • Water sensors.
  • Motion detectors with multi-sensor capabilities.
  • A smart home hub that wirelessly connects a wide range of smart devices and enables them to work together.
  • An Amazon Echo Dot.

The kits are currently available for preorder on the storefront and will be released on Thursday.

Eligible Travelers insurance customers will get a discount on their home insurance policies if they buy a smart home kit.

Analysts have speculated the home insurance market could be another area for Amazon to disrupt. In August, Reuters reported the internet giant spoke with European insurers about the creation of a price comparison website in the U.K.

