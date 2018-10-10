Trump may visit Hurricane Michael storm zone 'Sunday or Monday' 

President Donald Trump on Wednesday received a briefing on Hurricane Michael, as the huge Category 4 hurricane neared landfall on the Florida Panhandle.

"We'll look to Sunday or Monday" for a trip to the storm zone, Trump said during a briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The president said he had a "long talk" with Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R), but added, "Some of the areas are very poor. It's not easy for a person without the necessary money to leave."

"This was a small storm they never thought would grow into a monster," Trump said. "It's almost the entire size of the Gulf" of Mexico, Trump said.

Long told the president and assembled press, "We have teams, equipment and personnel" embedded across the state and ready to assist. "We've got food supplies, food chains, we are working with the states," Trump said.

The president said he will "probably" still travel to Pennsylvania tonight for a campaign rally. "I don't know what to do because you have so many people already there" waiting in line to get into the rally, he said.

Asked what message he had for residents in the storm's path, Trump replied, "I say, God bless you all."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.