Volkswagen is hoping to replicate the success it has seen at Audi of America with the appointment of a new CEO at Volkswagen Group of America.

Scott Keogh, who has served as president of Audi's U.S. division since June of 2012 will become CEO of the Volkswagen Group of America starting Nov. 1. He will replace Hinrich Woebcken, who has overseen VW's North American operations the last two and a half years.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.