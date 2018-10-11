You switch tasks every 40 seconds, productivity expert says—here are his 5 tips for staying focused

You focus on one thing for 40 seconds, on average, before getting distracted and moving on to something else. When this happens, it takes you 50 percent longer to complete your work, compared to when you stick to one task from start to finish without interruption. It also takes you an average of 25 minutes to resume working on that original task.

All of this is according to productivity expert Chris Bailey, who is the author of the recently released book "Hyperfocus: How to Be More Productive in a World of Distractions." For a year, Bailey ran a productivity project where he conducted intense research on how we can be as productive as possible in a world full of technology.

"The fascinating thing that I discovered about our attention is that we are wired to be distracted," he tells CNBC Make It. "We are wired to pay attention to anything that is pleasurable, threatening or novel. And this has actually served us pretty well up until this point in our evolution."

Non-stop technology distractions that include email, social media and Slack messaging alerts makes staying focused on one task more and more difficult.

But, according to Bailey, for every minute you spend taming the many workplace distractions you face, you gain an extra 10 minutes in productivity.