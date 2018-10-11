Cramer's lightning round: Waving the red flag on Vodafone's stock

Vodafone Group PLC: "This thing has been such a laggard, and every time that the stock goes down more and more, the yield gets bigger, and now I'm starting to wave the red flag. There's something wrong there. I don't trust it."

Verizon Communications Inc.: "Buy, buy, buy! I like it, and I actually am warming up to AT&T. But Verizon is fine with me."

One Gas Inc.: "Not bad. Good, regulated natural gas utility. Never mind those. I also like Dominion, by the way, and I like American Electric Power."

CVS Health Corp.: "I was surprised. The CFO left. I'm just going to say it right here: I think you should buy CVS. I think you should buy CVS. Walgreens was fine."

Arconic Inc.: "Oh, the predecessor to Alcoa. OK, here's the problem: it's at $21. If they don't get a buyer, the stock goes to $17. If they do get a buyer, they go to $23. So it's $3 up, $3 down. For me, that means don't buy."

OptiNose Inc.: "I do not like the specialty pharmacy companies. I've been off them for three years. I'm not going there now."