GOP Rep. Steve Knight is in a fight for his political life, as the incumbent enters the final month of the midterm election campaign. His Democratic rival Katie Hill has a slight lead in the tightly contested congressional race in Southern California. And immigration, taxes and health care could be among the deciding factors in this closely watched race.
In a sign of the his vulnerability, Knight has been distancing himself from some of President Donald Trump's policies, particularly when it comes to immigration. The at-risk Republican represents a district with a nearly 40 percent Latino population and has been critical of Trump's use of the pen for executive orders involving immigration as well as the administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the border.
Hill, a former head of a nonprofit organization that helps homeless people, was relatively unknown when she announced her candidacy in early 2017 to unseat Knight in California's 25th Congressional District. The 31-year-old Democrat has been able to harness the collective power of women's organizations and a grassroots campaign to build greater awareness in the working-class district.