Immigration is a top issue in the district and California's so-called sanctuary state policies that seek to protect undocumented immigrants have been opposed by some cities within the district, including Simi Valley and Santa Clarita.

Knight, whose wife Lily is a Chilean immigrant, has sought to distance himself from Trump, particularly on immigration matters.

For one, he criticized the Trump administration for its controversial policy of separating children at the border and introduced legislation in June on the issue. The congressman also has taken issue with the president's use of executive orders on immigration matters.

"They've been very hard on immigration. They've been pushing ... raids and controls," Knight told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal in May. "I think it should [go] through Congress."

Knight previously indicated he backs a legal residency for so-called dreamers but stopped short of embracing a pathway to citizenship. Trump wants to get rid of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the policy that protects immigrants brought unlawfully to the U.S. as children from deportation and provides them work authorization.

A California federal court order in April prevented the Trump administration from temporarily removing DACA protections.

"Steve Knight says that he supports DACA recipients, but when push comes to shove he has done nothing to stand up to his party to make that happen," Hill said. "His wife is an immigrant, and so he leans on that a lot to say he's pro-immigration reform. But when you look at his record, it's actually quite the opposite."

For her part, Hill has called on Congress to end the uncertainty for dreamers by passing a legislative solution. California has a lot at stake on the issue given about one fourth of the DACA recipients are in the state.

Hill, who lives on a farm for rescue animals with her husband, has identified as bisexual and made LGBTQ rights a part of her platform.