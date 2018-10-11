Here are 5 things Sears got wrong that sped its fall

Sears was the Amazon of the 1930s. Here's where the retailer is today 4:00 PM ET Fri, 18 May 2018 | 03:17

Sears Holdings, once the biggest retailer in the country, is on the verge of filing for bankruptcy after 125 years in business.

The decline of one of America's most recognizable home brands has been decades in the making and marked by a series of missteps that could have changed the course of the company had they been averted.

The department store chain, led by hedge fund manager and CEO Eddie Lampert, has steadily been shrinking its assets over the years as its lost sales to Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Amazon and other competitors for its signature appliances and "Softer Side of Sears" apparel.

CNBC looks at five things that caused Sears to fail in recent years.